A masked man was caught on camera robbing a Hendersonville store and its employee at gunpoint.
Saturday morning a man with a gun walked into Soho Gallery on West Main Street.
“Some of these shoes can cost over $1,000 easily,” owner Leo Montalvan said. ‘I’m sure they knew that we had expensive shoes and stuff like that. They probably did research us, I mean we post all the new products on Instagram and social media.”
The masked man is seen walking into the store and showing a gun to the manager behind the counter. You then see the robber ask the employee for his phone and then takes him into the back of the store to get some shoes.
As the two men come back into the shop a customer comes in and the robber sends him to the back of the store.
Montalvan says Saturdays are busy at the store and more customers pulled up as the robbery was happening.
"I believe it was a couple, they were coming to the door as he was locking the door,” Montalvan said.
Montalvan believes they were the ones who called 911, but before police got there the suspect took off in a dark SUV.
Montalvan expects the merchandise he stole to pop up somewhere else.
“You don't come rob a store at gunpoint just for the shoes. You're clearly coming for the money for the value of the shoes,” Montalvan said.
Montalvan is now telling other local shops to be on the lookout for the stolen merchandise.
“I let them know heads up if this comes in the store let me know,” Montalvan said. "I just hope the guy is brought to justice. I mean you just can't be running around pulling guns on people, that's not cool at all."
No one was injured during the robbery.
Montalvan says they taking steps to try and prevent this from happening again.
Police are still looking for the robber.
Police would ask that anyone with information on this case please call and report that information to the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
