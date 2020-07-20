NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A two-alarm fire destroyed an apartment building Monday night at an apartment complex near Nashville International Airport.
For reasons still under investigation, a building caught fire at the Hickory Creek Apartments on Vultee Blvd.
Multiple crews with Nashville Dire Department responded to the fire, but were later evacuated due to safety concerns. The building was deemed a total loss.
Our personnel are working hard to keep this fire from damaging the left part of the building. They are tring to save as much of the property as they can right now. pic.twitter.com/pIo05a2c6X— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 21, 2020
It is unclear at this time how many residents were affected by the damage. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
