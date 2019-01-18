For decades, Antioch in southeast Davidson county saw a decline as large retailers moved out, and crime moved in.
It's a community that's struggled to make a comeback.
However, it's quickly becoming the fastest growing part of Davidson County. The state's economic development team says Antioch has tons to offer, and this area is primed and ready.
Bob Rolfe is the commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development.
Rolfe says Antioch offers companies looking to relocate to middle Tennessee plenty of space to build from the ground up.
“More recently, we found Antioch to be a very attractive place,” Rolfe explained. “Antioch is going through what I call, transformation-time.”
Last May, Antioch was dealt a blow when furniture megastore Ikea announced it would not be setting up shop near the former Hickory Hollow Mall.
It was supposed to bring 250 permanent full-time jobs and added sales tax to southeast Davidson County.
However, that same corridor is now seeing new growth.
Asurion and IKQ car-parts have corporate offices in the area. Community Health Systems opened a $66 million facility in Antioch, bringing 1,000 employees with it.
“I think we'll see more activity out there,” said Rolfe. “It is on its way back. What's also attractive about Antioch, is there's a whole host of inventory land that hasn't been development.”
A catalyst for future growth, is TDOT’s Hickory Hollow Parkway interchange project. It involves modifying and reconstructing existing ramps, and connector roads to create a "full access" interchange to both directions of Interstate 24.
Some other benefits Antioch offers for companies looking to relocate:
-Free parking.
-The likelihood of having a workforce that's more local, not having to make the commute into downtown.
-The cost of operating in Antioch is much cheaper than downtown.
-Close proximity to the airport
Rolfe says before a company decides to come to Antioch...
“We ask these companies to think through, when those cash incentives burn off, make sure you've fallen in love with that community. Because that's where you're ultimately going to be successful,” he said.
