The final bills are coming in for the Bellevue Ice Center.
It's overbudget by nearly $900,000.
Members of the sports authority weren't happy about it at a meeting of the Sports Authority Finance Committee Thursday. .
The Sports Authority will run the facility - the Predators will use it too – but Metro's General Services Department was in charge of building it.
The COO of the Predators, Michelle Kennedy, s told the Sports Authority the Predators never even saw the budget and didn’t get regular updates.
General Services based its estimates on what it cost to build the Ford Ice Center in Antioch – but that facility is smaller.
The sports authority's executive director Monica Fawknotson proposed taking money from the Bridgestone Arena fund to make up the $900,000 shortfall, but irritated
board members put off the vote until next month.
This isn't the first project overseen by general services that ended up needing an unexpected cash infusion.
There was a similar problem a few months ago when the news headquarters for the sheriff’s department needed a multi-million dollar cash infusion.
Mayor John Cooper and some members of council weren’t happy about that. Council adopted legislation to help stop this kind of surprise cost increase.
