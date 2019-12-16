NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 Investigates has uncovered another man who says he was drugged while visiting a bar in downtown Nashville. This is the fifth case we have found of men being drugged since the NFL draft last spring.
The man was a tourist here on vacation and says he remembers drinking at one bar downtown, but nothing else after that.
Then he woke up in jail.
Find out what else the victim told Jeremy Finley, tonight on News4 at 6.
