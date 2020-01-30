30 years of Painting gives you a portfolio you'd love to share with the world. Tonight a Williamson County Painter shares hers with Middle Tennessee.
News 4's Terry Bulger let's her tell the story.
Natural inspiration is easy to find when you live here, this is Leipers Fork, 30 miles southwest of Nashville.
Makes you want to pick up a paintbrush.
And Goetze does.
" It all comes together when you think about what makes a painting...:
" even with the sun coming up every thing is going on with the world
" You're kind of competing with what God made, it's always changing."
The competition with God includes people too.
When I look at people..."
" They're usually some pretty great characters..."
" Salt of the Earth type people>"
Sometimes people who choose a different walk of life...these took her to the Alps of France
" One of those nuns was my aunt..."
" This one was called always look up
" A good message, so then you think what does that mean..."
" Of course they'e very graceful, still where the old black habits...like they did 400 years ago.
" It just represents beauty.."
That life with a camera and creative sense has carried for 35 years,,,,with no end in sight
" You don't even think about it because I think it's I truly enjoy what I'm doing."
Terry Bulger News 4
For more information and paintings go to annegoetze.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.