For 50 Years Art and Anne Brown have gone hand in hand.
She's the Queen of the Nashville Arts Scene...and she's not slowing down.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us more.
" It's klnd of hidden still, the Arts Company is known, but kind of hidden."
Skyscrapers and Hotels aren't the only thing growing in downtown Nashville....on 5th Avenue Anne Brown's Art Company leads more than 2 dozen galleries along the now called avenue of the Arts.
LIke Tootsies a 3rd floor is coming.
" Pretty soon they'll be talking about the whole building as a place art is.
Anne's seen the amazing come in and our of her gallery for years....her shop a sort of resting place for Great art before moving on to museums.
2 stories full and about to be 3.
" We just use every space...."
Anne the Energizer Bunny of the Art world wants more...she remembers an artless Nashville no paintings, no symphony....
no murals.
" I mean just nothing..."
" But now it's so different, really so different."
All are welcome here and it's free..with no pressure to buy something.
" People from every country on Earth are coming here, we're buying and shipping everywhere, it's an amazing experiment.
Tag--
" There are 25 Art Galleries in downtown Nashville area, the 1st Saturday of every months there's art crawl where you visit every gallery all for free.
Terry Bulger News 4.
