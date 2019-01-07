We all have a Family Life, we all have a Work life.
Bill Ivey says we should all have an Expressive life too.
Play a Musical Instrument, write in a diary, maybe even create your own recipe for Macaroni and Cheese.
Just do something creative and expressive for yourself.
Bill Ivey believes the road to a good life can be found in creative simple achievement.
Do something, whistle, plant, paint.
" But it's also about how you decorate your home of how your family prepares Thanksgiving Dinner or decorate a Christmas Tree for the Holidays.
His new Book Rebuilding an Enlightened World Folklorizing America offers hope and solutions for those worried about the future.
Life is about more than Work and Wealth, or even book knowledge.
" So much of what we do we learn from observation and example you don't wall up when you first meet your girlfriends mother and give her a big kiss on the lips, because you know it, didn't have to read it, just know it."
That intuition is learned, it's Folklore, tradition, a connection to the past and a vital part of your life today. Makes sense for the man who ran the Old Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, and the National Endowment for the Arts for the Country.
Art in his mind is not just the stuff in Museums.
" How to make a Log Cabin, how to tell a joke, how to sing a song, how Aunt Jane cooks that apple pie."
