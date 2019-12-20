Facebook App

file

 Shutterstock

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- If parents everywhere have not yet read the linked Medium article, you should seek out the story after you finish up here.

The headline has caught everyone's attention: "I'm a 37-year-old mom and I spent seven days online as an 11-year-old girl. Here's what I've learned."

The results were jaw-dropping to say the least. 

At six, News4's Lauren Lowrey will discuss the risks with an expert, and further, how to keep your kids safe online.

Read the story here.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Anchor/Reporter

Lauren Lowrey joined News4 as an anchor in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.