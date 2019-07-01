Nearly 50 years ago Don McLean wrote a song that's considered a Top 5 Song of the Century.
The Song is American Pie.
The singer is in Nashville today, and we couldn't pass up the chance to talk to him....So News 4's Terry Bulger did.
Don McLean wrote the greatest song that most people cant' sing, 8 minutes long, complicated, and hard to remember....but we all know that famous verse.
Bye Bye Miss American Pie..drove the Chevy to the levy but the levy ....
McLean's in Nashville on business...the ever changing Music Business.
" So we don't really know what's going on, I've sat with Executives from EMI, what's going on in the music business, well you tell me, these are the guys running the company."
He gets it, and knows hit records have always been a mystery.
" I didn't think I was gonna go very far to tell you the truth, I had no idea it's been the people's choice,"
" I can't remember if I cried...."
1971 and the song people still scrutinize.
" American Pie is this big idea exploding with violence...oc: everything else."
" Starry Staryy Night... ( that's it)
He's still singing, touring and looking for the sound that makes you feel something.
" That's what I'm trying to do, capture that feeling in a bottle that's there forever that idea of poetry, and expression music that's bigger than words."
Terry Bulger News 4.
