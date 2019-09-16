NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
Amazon has hundreds of jobs in Tennessee open now.
On Tuesday you can get your first inside look at the jobs that the retail giant is bringing.
When you enter Tuesday’s job fair, a counter will be full of Amazon swag and a banner inviting you to build the future with them.
The jobs being discussed on Tuesday aren’t future jobs, but positions that are available now.
There will be hundreds of recruiters and some Amazon executives present to talk about position details.
They will also be setting up interview and resume workshops, so bring that with you if you’d like someone to help you tailor it to the position you’re interested in.
“Come and learn more about Amazon. Learn what it’s like to work at Amazon and learn about our culture and just get a feel fro what it would be like to have a career here,” said Amazon spokesperson Leslie Letts.
The spokesperson said if there’s a position you’re interested in that you learn about on Tuesday or see online, go ahead and apply for it at amazon.jobs.
The job fair will be held from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. at The Cannery Ballroom, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN 37203.
