Mayoral candidate John Cooper spent more money in the last three weeks than all of his opponents put together.
Campaign disclosure forms filed with the Davidson County election commission show that Cooper spent nearly a million dollars between July 1 and and July 23. Much of money was spent on advertising.
Records show:
Cooper spent $953,689
Incumbent David Briley spent $427,861
John Ray Clemmons spent $152,340
Carol Swain spent $91,661.
Briley’s donations during this time period came from a mix of attorneys, realtors, architects and construction companies, some of whom are Metro contractors.
More than $18,000 of Briley’s campaign donations came from people associated with the Amazon project in Nashville Yards.
The project is being developed by a San Diego company called Southwest Value Partners. Briley’s campaign disclosure forms show Southwest Value Partners employees gave Briley a total of $11,200 in the last few weeks. A political action committee – a PAC - run by one of Southwest Value Partner's employees gave Briley another $7,500.
Employees at the commercial real estate company Southeast Venture donated a total of $6,000 to Briley during the last three weeks.
Briley reported that the PAC Greater Nashville Hospitality Association donated $8,100 to his campaign.
A lot of John Cooper's money came from his own pocket; campaign records show he has loaned himself 1.45 million dollars for the mayor's race so far.
Briley has the most cash left in his campaign fund:
Briley $199,603
Cooper $136,458
Swain $49,973
Clemmons $32,338
Early voting ends Saturday, July 27th.
