NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Today dozens of Alzheimer's Advocates visited the Tennessee State House to meet with lawmakers.
The Colonel Thomas G. Bowden Memorial Act is up for consideration by the state legislators, and it could make a significant difference to those caring for family members suffering from Alzheimer's.
Meet the wife of Colonel Bowden, and hear from advocates on what an impact this proposed law could have on the lives of more than a hundred thousand Tennesseans, today on News4 at 4:30.
