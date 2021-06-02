GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - This week, people from all across the country are in Nashville for the 36th Annual National Garden Railroad Convention.
It's all for the love of trains, big and small.
The Train Show is happening at Gaylord Opryland Resort Event Center that will house the Nashville Summer Trainshow.
The convention will also include tours of Middle Tennesseans backyards that showcase amazing homemade train set ups.
Big Joe on the Go is out in Gallatin with Steve Jones who is expecting tours later today to see his backyard display.
Jones says he's been working on his Garden Railroad since Memorial Day in 2011. During the COVID-19 shutdown, he says he was able to add an expansion to it.
