When we get in our cars, we are reminded to fasten our seat belts, when a door is not properly closed, or even when something is wrong with the car. But there are no warnings, when a child is left in the back seat of a hot car, with hot weather already here, there are devices you can buy, that can save your child from injury or death.
It takes a quick internet search on Amazon.
Your child can suffer severe heat stroke in just minutes if left in a closed car for just minutes on a hot day. For busy parents alarms can sound a warning to remember to make sure your child is out of the car.
The Back Seat Baby Alarm, automatically turns on anytime you open either rear door, when you put your child in the back seat, when you exit the car, the device chimes, as a gentle reminder, not to forget the child in the back seat
The Car seat monitor is another brand, it turns a car seat into a smart safety seat, It'll message you, by phone, if your child is in a parked care fore than five minutes.
The makers of the Sunshine Baby car seat alarm, with i-remind, says the device is easy to install, if you walk away from the car, leaving the child in the seat, it will not only give your audible, but visual notification as well.
The prices range from seventy five dollars to one-hundred-twenty-five dollars.
Thirty-seven children were trapped in hot cars last year across the country.
