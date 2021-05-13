COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A man who entered a Columbia bank in 2017 and held 10 people hostage during a nine-hour standoff was found guilty in Maury County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Douglas Roach, of Cherokee, AL, was found guilty on 10 counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, according to District Attorney General Brent Cooper.
Roach entered the Community First Bank on James Campbell Parkway on Sept. 22, 2017, armed with a machete. Ten people were inside the bank and held hostage during a nine-hour standoff with Columbia Police. All 10 were eventually released without harm.
Roach claimed he wanted police to kill him. He was taken into custody unharmed.
Roach was found guilty by the jury after a four-day trial.
Sentencing for Roach is set for July 16. He faces 15 to 25 years in prison for each count.
