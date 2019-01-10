" This day is like a Religious Holiday>>
" Cuz I'm a Die-Hard Train Enthusiast"
"Just because this Big Ole Black Steam Engine more powerful than anything."
The feeling at Centennial Park for Train Lovers today was that Old Engine 576 needs to move again.
A million donated dollars and some chunks of coal is all it would take.
"It'll make some noise."
" Woo Woo."
Hammer Time and working on the railroad is the start of a 3-year plan to get it rolling again.
For 65 years it's sat in the Park, put to pasture by the Diesel Engine.
David Gray saw it here when he was 6.
" Yah I was here in 1953, my Dad brought me up here to see the Engine, it was a big deal in Nashville.
Johnny Cash posed by it, photographers took pictures of it.
Some did so today.
" I guess I'm glad it's gonna be put to use, but it was always nice to ride thru Centennial Park and see it there."
This afternoon it slowly made the first 50 yards of its journey, to the train museum and rehab...we sped the video up, for you to get a glimpse of its coming glory.
" It's been part of Nashville and what we remember as kids, and old folks like we are now."
