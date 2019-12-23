Leland Riggan

Ten-tier wedding cake created by Leland Riggan, owner of Dessert Designs by Leland. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Meet a woman who has had a hand in making memories for Nashvillians for 50 years.

Leland Riggan has heard stories and memories connected to her years spent decorating cakes in Middle Tennessee, and has gained many memories of her own from the experience.

"Dessert Designs by Leland” is one of the most sought-after cake decorators in Nashville, thanks in part to a couple of high profile weddings she was asked to make cakes for.

You'll get to meet her! She let us into her kitchen to see how busy things are before Christmas! You’ll see it’s a sweet business with an even sweeter woman behind it - today on News4 at 4.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Anchor/Reporter

Lauren Lowrey joined News4 as an anchor in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.