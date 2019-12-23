NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Meet a woman who has had a hand in making memories for Nashvillians for 50 years.
Leland Riggan has heard stories and memories connected to her years spent decorating cakes in Middle Tennessee, and has gained many memories of her own from the experience.
"Dessert Designs by Leland” is one of the most sought-after cake decorators in Nashville, thanks in part to a couple of high profile weddings she was asked to make cakes for.
You'll get to meet her! She let us into her kitchen to see how busy things are before Christmas! You’ll see it’s a sweet business with an even sweeter woman behind it - today on News4 at 4.
