Five years after the News4 I-team revealed her criminal enterprise of selling bogus concert tickets, an admitted thief said being exposed on television changed her life for the better.
“We just didn't know how to get out. That was our out,” said Angela Formica.
In May 2014, the News4 I-Team exposed how Formica was selling bogus concert tickets, charging hundreds of dollars, to people throughout Middle Tennessee.
Working with Maggie Combs, one of Formica’s victims, the News4 I-Team met with Formica, with our hidden camera watching, and she tried to sell us one of her bogus tickets.
After our story aired, Formica was arrested, went to jail and later pleaded guilty.
Formica’s victims also blamed her husband, Ryan, for taking part in the scheme.
In December, Combs got a message on Facebook, surprised to see it was from Formica.
“Hey Maggie! Ryan and I just wanted to say we are sorry for stealing from you and your family,” Formica wrote in the message.
“I was shocked in the best possible way,” Combs said. “I said, oh my goodness, this made my entire day, my entire week.”
The News4 I-Team reached out to Formica to find out why, after all these years, she sent an apology.
Formica and her husband Ryan both spoke to the I-Team by phone, and admitted they were deep in the throes of drug addiction at the time we exposed Formica’s crimes.
“If (the News4 I-Team) would have never done that, honestly, I don't know where we'd be. We'd have just gone further down the line,” said Ryan Formica.
The Formicas said they sold the fake tickets to feed their drug habits.
“It's frightening to see how far down we were. We were just stuck, we didn't know how to get out,” Angela Formica said.
The Formicas said after our first investigation aired, they both became sober.
Now living near family out of state, Ryan said his veteran’s benefits are helping to support them while Angela goes to school.
The Formicas said they couldn’t have taken that step if they hadn’t been exposed and forced to confront their addiction.
Combs accepted Formica’s apology and praised her for straightening out her life, saying it was worth the $300 it cost to pay for the bogus tickets.
Combs said Formica’s story of perseverance is also a lesson she can pass along to her young daughter one day.
“If my little girl grows up to have that kind of fight in her, I'll be over the moon,” Combs said.
