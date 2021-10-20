ATLANTA, GA (WXIA) — Atlanta Police are dealing with an active shooter in Midtown Wednesday morning.
WXIA in Atlanta report the police have the area contained but do not have the suspect in custody.
SWAT teams, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, are on the scene.
News4 will provide more information as it is made available.
