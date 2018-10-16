A popular Lower Broadway bar and restaurant is back open tonight, after a rooftop deck partially collapsed.
No one was hurt in the incident at Acme Feed & Seed on Saturday afternoon.
Tom Morales, who owns Acme Feed & Seed, says early reports by the fire department that the roof partially collapsed, were not true. But, he did say part of the deck on top of the roof, did fail.
“Initially, we thought we had something much worse, much more serious than what we had than what it turned out to be,” said Morales.
Morales says at the time of the collapse, around 1:00 p.m. Saturday, about 150 people were on the rooftop deck.
“We've never been cited for a capacity issue,” he said.
The rooftop bar area was built four years ago. “We had the top people in the city looking at it immediately," said Morales.
The deck is made up of pressure treated wood meant to withstand heavy weight and water exposure.
Morales says one of the boards looked like it rotted.
“We can see pretty much, it was a joist, a wood joist that separated from the bolts it was attached to,” he said.
On Saturday, the Nashville Fire Department tweeted the building had a partial roof collapse. The public information officer for the department told News4, when that tweet was sent, it was based on information from the scene by its investigator.
“I think in cases of emergencies, I think that we all ought to be restrained in our responses until we know the actual facts,” said Morales.
A structural engineer determined the building is structurally sound. But, the rooftop will remain closed until repairs are made.
“When we rebuild it, we're going to rebuilt it with more safeguards in it for something like this to happen again,” Morales said.
It will likely be another three weeks before the deck is fixed. The first through third floors of Acme Feed & Seed are open to the public once again.
