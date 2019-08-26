NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - AAA is hiring more than 30 customer service representatives for its AAA Call Center.
A job fair will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 41 Rachel Dr., Nashville.
There will be on the spot interviews and job offers at the fair.
The starting pay is $13/hour.
For information, visit AAA’s website.
