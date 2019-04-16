It's anything but business as usual at Rossview Middle School in Clarksville, after the sudden death of a popular teachers in a car crash. But it's the way students are saying goodbye to her, that you truly realize the impact she had on them.
Kenna Robards taught seventh grad math. She was so popular with the kids, that the principal came up with a touching way for her students to express how much she meant to them.
Robards car, veered off the road and hit a tree on Highway 49 in Coopertown Sunday Night, the THP says she was not wearing a seat belt. It hit students and faculty at Rossview hard, Robards, was more than a teachers, her reach went beyond the classroom. Principal Laura Barnett, spoke about Robards commitment to her students
"She invested in them in the classroom, outside, she knew them personally, went to their ballgames and their concerts," said Barnett.
Barnett also knew how much students were grieving, so, she spread paper over the length of a hallway wall. Hundreds of students quickly rote touching personal notes to her, one said, your are the glue of this school, your smile is unforgettable', another student wrote, ' you brought us joy, we love you Kenna,'
Kenna taught math for six years at Rossview, the principal says, she has never seen such an outpouring from students to a teacher.
"She wanted to be where her kids were, she wanted them to know she was all in, that they were loved, an excellent math teacher, but she understood that her job was even bigger than that," said Barnett.
Counselors have been at Rossview since monday, to help the students with the grieving process.
