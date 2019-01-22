NASHVILLE (WSMV) - There was a party on Music Row on Tuesday night as a new music copyright law could make Nashville a central hub for music in video, gaming, and more.
Musicians gathered at Ocean Way Studio to celebrate all the incentives passed along with the Music Rights Bill. The Tennessee Entertainment Commission said Tennessee studios will receive money awards.
"All of a sudden we have composers, alternative to having reasonable priced recording, but with the highest quality of musicians in the world," said Steve Schnur, President of Music for Electronic Arts.
At least $50,000 is expected to be invested in Nashville, and $25,000 in other parts of the state.
Tennessee has the second-highest concentration of audio engineers in the country.
