91-year-old farmer goes viral

A video of a 91-year-old farmer getting helped into a combine in Kintyre is tugging on the heart strings of many across the country. The video was shot by his grandson and sent to four people, now it's made its way to the homes of millions.
The spotlight is on Tony Bernhardt, a Korean war veteran and a farmer who puts family first.
"He was stumbling there and my dad came out of the combine. This is kind of cool. I just kept going throughout the whole song. You know, this is kind of a neat video," Levi Bernhardt, grandson.
Millions seem to think so too. And to the Bernhardt's, Tony is a pillar for their family.
"I can have fun with them out there. And it seems like they don't mind if I come help a little bit," Tony said.
A visit from grandpa is always appreciated by his more than 60 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"When he comes around, he puts a smile on everybody's faces. Always waiting for that pickup, that white pickup coming down the driveway," Levi said.
His grandsons say some people think Tony may be pushing himself too hard on the farm but:
"That's what keeps him going, by helping us move. He knows when we're done with the field, we need help moving. He's out there moving, driving around, picking us up," said Eric Bernhardt, grandson.
He may need a push getting up on the combine but sometimes we all need a little bit of help.
"I was always crawling in the com and he'd help me up when I was little," said Kevin Bernhardt, son.
Now roles are reversed.
The farm always playing a big part in this families heart.
"I never left home. Except when I got drafted for the military. I came right back home again because dad needed me to help," Tony said.
But with Tony's age, they don't know when the last time will be the last time.
"It's going to be a sad day when he doesn't come driving down with the white pickup. Coming out and won't be around, you know that will be tough. But we don't look forward to that day. We kind of stay positive, and he drives up and here he is," Kevin said.
For now, he'll continue helping out and enjoying being out on the country.
Tony says he hopes the family farm continues to keep on going past these four generations. He says he knows his dad would be proud to see how far his legacy has gone.
