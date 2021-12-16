News4 Investigates has identified a seventh female employee who has come forward about sexual harassment complaints in the Williamson County Sheriff’s office.
It follows our reporting in which six female employees of the department came forward to claim they were sexually harassed by Sgt. Chris Gray.
Gray remains in his rank and position despite the accusations.
Lawsuits obtained by News4 Investigates show Deputy Jamie Haynes filed two lawsuits, one in 2019 and again on December 8, 2021, accusing four officers of sexual harassment.
In the 2019 suit, she details how she claims a captain repeatedly tried to kiss her.
In the 2021 complaint, she accused four fellow male employees of harassment, writing of how a captain implied that she had performed oral sex on all the officers in the sheriff’s department
She also wrote that a female HR employee who was present “witnessed this awful sexual comment giggled at this joke.”
Haynes also claims in the 2021 lawsuit that she discovered that someone had put a thumb drive with pornography on her computer at school, she took her concerns to her captain who, she claims, then made a sexually suggestive gesture.
Haynes writes in the suit that instead of investigation the porn, she was instead suspended for 22 days, accused of technical violations of policies and procedures.
Haynes states in the 2021 lawsuit that she believes it was all retaliatory in nature because of her prior lawsuit and show she continued to report sexual harassment.
Haynes did resolve her 2019 lawsuit, but court records do not show why and how it was resolved.
Haynes’ attorney said it’s his policy not to have his clients conduct interviews.
Court records also show the sheriff’s department did not respond to Haynes 2019 complaints and had not yet responded to her 2021 lawsuit.
An attorney for the sheriff’s office denied our requests to interview all the accused officers, the HR employee and the sheriff, but she wrote in an email that they contest the claims and that they look forward to fighting this in court.
News4 Investigates has not named the accused sheriff’s department employees because not only could not reach them for comment and we have yet to obtain the internal investigative file, as we did in Sgt. Chris Gray’s case.
Once we obtain it, we will provide a follow up report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.