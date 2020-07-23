NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Seven of the top 10 counties in Tennessee ranked where home values have risen the most throughout a five-year period were in Middle Tennessee.
As part of a recent study on property taxes, SmartAsset, a financial technology company, ranked the places where home values rose the most in a five-year-period. The rankings were one of three factors in the property tax study, which also included metrics on school ratings and effective property tax rates.
According to the study, home values in Pickett County rose the most in Tennessee, followed by Wayne County and then Cannon County.
Six of the counties in Tennessee are from rural areas of the state.
Davidson County scored highest of metro areas, according to the survey.
|Rank
|County
|Property Tax Rate
|School Rating
|Home Value Growth
|Home Value Growth Index
|1
|Pickett
|0.37%
|2.00
|57.74%
|76.81
|2
|Wayne
|0.56%
|2.00
|41.37%
|64.19
|3
|Cannon
|0.59%
|2.00
|33.42%
|58.06
|4
|Davidson
|0.82%
|1.00
|31.28%
|56.41
|5
|Wilson
|0.57%
|10.00
|28.04%
|53.91
|6
|Overton
|0.45%
|8.00
|25.46%
|51.93
|7
|Union
|0.48%
|2.00
|25.26%
|51.77
|8
|Maury
|0.66%
|2.00
|25.02%
|51.58
|9
|Williamson
|0.55%
|10.00
|24.72%
|51.36
|10
|Moore
|0.57%
|5.00
|24.48%
|51.17
