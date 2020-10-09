More clouds from Delta as we finish out the week Friday. Continued warmth with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers possible late in the day into evening.
Friday night through the weekend, expect periods of rain and some thunderstorms. Windy with periods of heavy rain. It won't rain for the entire weekend. The rain will come in spurts. 2-3" of rain is possible. Weekend temperatures will top off in the 70s, although it'll be much more humid.
Monday mostly dry with an isolated shower or two, highs in the mid 80s.
Not as warm Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Overall the next seven days look to remain above average with our only meaningful chance for rain this weekend.
