Remaining cloudy and chilly for the rest of the day. Highs in the 40s. 
 
Overnight into early Friday, another wave of showers and thunderstorms move through. This round could pack a punch with gusty wind. 
 
This wave should clear out around lunch time on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s!
 
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry with the exception of a few showers late Saturday into early Sunday. Highs holds in the 50s. 
 
The first week of the new year will be mostly sunny with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s to near 60.

