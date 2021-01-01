Ringing in the new year with chilly damp weather.
There's another round of showers and thunderstorms that'll overspread this morning. This round could pack a punch with gusty wind and a chance of a quick spin up tornado.
This round should clear out around lunchtime on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s!
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry except for a few showers late Saturday into early Sunday. Highs hold in the 50s.
The first week of the new year will be mostly sunny with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid-50s to near 60.
Thursday some showers are possible that night, the high will be in the mid 50s.
