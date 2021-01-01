Rainy with embedded thunderstorms to kick off 2021! Any storms could produce gusty wind but the severe threat is very low.
Look for rain to come to an end around lunchtime. Becoming partly cloudy and warm in the lower 70s.
Clouds hang around tonight, it'll be chilly with 40s for lows.
We won't make it through the entire weekend rain-free. A few showers are possible late Saturday. The batch favors areas east of Nashville. Highs hold in the 50s on Saturday turning cooler by Sunday into the 40s.
The first week of the new year will be mostly sunny with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid-50s to near 60.
Shower chances increase Wednesday to Thursday. Stay tuned!
