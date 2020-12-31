Rainy start to News Year's Eve! Remaining cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the 40s.
Overnight into early Friday, another wave of showers and thunderstorms move through. This round could pack a punch with gusty wind.
This wave should clear out around lunch time on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s!
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry with the exception of a few showers late Saturday into early Sunday. Highs holds in the 50s.
The first week of the new year will be mostly sunny with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s to near 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.