From bitter to better today! Temperatures starting off in the freezer. Sunshine takes hold sending us into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs.
Another night featuring a little frost, keep any sensitive plans covered up. Lows in the 30s for the start of Thursday.
Our warming trend continues through the end of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will tap into the 60s and 70s.
Rain moves back Friday night into early Saturday. It will still be mild with the high the mid 60s.
More showers Saturday night into early Sunday, high back to the upper 60s.
