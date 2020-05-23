4WARN Weather Alert is in effect due to the potential for a few strong-severe storms early this evening, well northwest of Nashville.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue for a while this evening. A few over southwest Kentucky and/or northwest Middle Tennessee could contain brief gusty damaging wind. By 10pm, showers and storms will be weakening significantly. By morning, temperatures will be in the mid-upper 60s.
Sunday will be much like Saturday, with the chance for spotty showers and storms where you are during the afternoon and early evening. Count on highs in the mid-upper 80s again, with the heat index around 90 during the mid-late afternoon. Remember to lather on sunscreen generously, seek the shade, and drink plenty of clear fluids like water.
Little change is expected in our weather pattern into Memorial Day and through the end of next week.
