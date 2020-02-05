MADISON, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville has experienced so much growth, just in the past decade, that sometimes finding a Nashville original product, and made in Tennessee, can be an adventure. But, not for our Big Joe on the Go as he has found a company that is both those things and is going as strong as ever.
Yazoo Brewery spent many years calling downtown Nashville home. Last year, the popular watering hole, sold their location and moved to Madison.
"It is perfect for us. We have a great view, already zoned and it is affordable," says Yazoo CEO Linus Hall.
Hall started making craft beer in his garage 20 years ago and it quickly became popular in the local scene and so popular in fact, he ended up opening Nashville's first production brewery since prohibition.
Hall says Nashville is one thirsty city, with a chuckle. "We usually end making and sending out the door 1,500 cases every day." The Yazoo brand has never been as popular or as sought after as it is now. Hall says it always comes down to one thing, taking care of the customer.
"We are just trying to take are of our regulars and our city and we don't wan to be the next big brand. We just want to make the beers we like to drink and make everyone happy."
(0) comments
