Woman Transformed by the Lipscomb Life Program

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- She walks the Lipscomb campus with confidence-
Class of 2007, Donna Pearson, earned her master's degree at age 57.
But Donna has another title she's much less proud of-- "This addiction happened at age 37 and completely spiraled downhill," said Pearson.
Pearson was a former drug addict and felon. She served 6 years at the Tennessee Prison for Women.
"At intake I hit my knees and said God I want to be different," Pearson said.
Inside those walls, healing happened.
"I was like a sponge...if you would, really. Of what do I need to do. And also, I was at the willingness and bottom. If they told me to do cartwheels while I whistle Dixie, to get sober, that's what I would've done," said Pearson.
She started learning about God... changed who she hung out with... and applied twice for the Lipscomb LIFE Program. College courses taught by Lipscomb professors inside the prison, where traditional students learn alongside inmates.
In 2014, Donna got her shot.
"The whole university community aspires to bring new voices into out community- to challenge our thinking, to enhance our conversation," said Professor of History and Founding Director of LIFE Program, Richard Goode.
Goode has been founding director of the 12-year-old program, paid for by private donors and even Lipscomb Staff.
"It's a natural fulfillment of our mission."
Pearson says she sometimes has to defend the program to others.
"Couple times... an officer said, "I didn't commit a felony... why can't I get a free education?"
"For like 2 hours every week, you weren't a prisoner. You were looked at with love, belief, with encouragement," said Pearson.
Donna's prison sentence ended-- before earning enough credits to graduate. So professors encouraged her to enroll as a regular Lipscomb student.
She walked the campus with confidence.
"There's still something small within you, a mark on your back that says you're a felon... but the fact I can hold my head up... God doesn't look at me like that, and I'm not going to look at myself like that,"
"In December of 2017, I walked across the stage and got my bachelor's degree. At 55 years old, that's something I always dreamed about going back and doing... I accomplished," said Pearson.
But Donna's redemption story doesn't end there.
She went back to the dentist office where she worked, before drugs entered the picture-- to make amends.
"What I went in to get forgiveness and say I'm sorry I let you down. I walked out with a hug around my neck and a job," said Pearson.
Her bosses hired her back in a lesser position. So Donna enrolled in more classes, this time, to try and re-apply for her dental hygienist license.
Donna is now a dental hygienist again.
"You can change. You can follow those dreams that was hidden in your heart as a little boy or a little girl," said Pearson.
