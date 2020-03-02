What would make you feel good on a cold winter day? A hot cup of coffee? How about a big bowl of soup?
Our news 4 crew recently watched in amazement, as customers braved near freezing temperatures while standing in line outside a food truck in Murfreesboro to sample some of the best peach cobbler on the planet.
"They'll say that they're from Maryland, DC, Atlanta. It's like so rewarding to know they saw us online and wanted to have our cobbler. It's just amazing," said Tami Edgerton.
Edgerton and her husband, Juan, own and operate The Peach Cobbler Factory, a mobile business that continues to impress almost everywhere it goes.
Wearing only a sweater, a female customer stepped up to the PCF truck.
"I'd like to get a peach cobbler," she said.
Tami leaned out of the serving window and suggested a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. The customer confirmed the order with a nod and a smile.
Painted in bright orange with eye catching graphics, It's hard to miss a Peach Cobbler Factory truck. The Edgertons currently have 3 mobile trucks that cater to picky palates everywhere.
"I grew up baking. And we always want to see the result on peoples' faces once they take their first bite," said Tami Edgerton.
Tami and Juan also have a brick and mortar store on Nolensville Pike in Nashville, where customers can get out of the elements and take their time deciding what to buy.
And that can be a lengthy process. The Peach Cobbler Factory offers a dozen different cobblers. Some of those flavors are inspired by New Orleans, where the Edgerton's used to live.
"The cobblers originally had a New Orleans spin. We had a Tchoupitoulas Cherry. We had a Creole Queen cobbler," said Juan.
Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in 2005, forcing the Edgertons to relocate to Nashville. Two years later, they were using the Farmer's Market downtown as their training ground, experimenting with various cobbler recipes.
Today, their desserts are a force of nature in Tennessee. Check out their current menu items.
Peach, Blackberry, Cherry, Honey Apple, Strawberry Peach, Mango Peach, Sweet Potato Pecan, Apple Walnut Raisin, Blackberry Peach, Strawberry, Carmel Apple, and Cinnamon Peach Praline are all on the list.
However, that final offering is Tami's favorite. "It's the Cinnamon Peach Praline cobbler, because it makes me feel like home. I've been making praline since I was a teenager. I used to sell praline candy when I was a kid. Praline candy just brings me back to home. So I know we're going to sell a lot of it," said Tami.
Her husband calls their business a blessing for their entire family. His children sometimes work at the Peach Cobbler Factory when they're not in school.
"We're a family business. We can bring the kids with us sometimes. So it's an opportunity for us to spend time together and be creative," said Juan.
Whether their children ultimately follow in their family's footsteps or not, the Edgertons are thrilled that their business continues to spread joy one bite at a time.
It makes me feel real good inside when I see people are happy and excited over all the work that I've put in," said Tami Edgerton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.