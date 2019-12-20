On this 4 Your Community, Tracy Kornet introduces us to a graduate of Vanderbilt's "Next Steps" program who is working full-time at the Country Music Hall of Fame. "Next Steps" teaches life skills to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hardin Manhein scans and smiles, greets and guides, welcoming guests into Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame.

But the 29-year-old is impressing crowds far beyond these legendary doors.

Manhein is a graduate of the Next Steps program at Vanderbilt, where students with intellectual and developmental disabilities learn life skills, while studying on-campus alongside traditional students.

He has Asperger's Syndrome, hired part-time four years ago.

"I don't feel like I do have a disability," said Manhein. "I feel just like a normal person. My family can see it, but in this world they don't see me as a person with a disability. They see me as a normal human."

Manhein's supervisor, DeeDee Ogrodny, says Hardin's so good, he went full-time with benefits this summer.

He does every position perfectly," said the senior guest relations manager. "He is great with the guests.  He's always smiling. He's always up--even though he wins every trivia contest every Saturday."

Over the years Next Steps at Vanderbilt has grown from a two-year program to a four-year certificate program.

The goal is for students to learn how to live and work independently -- and ultimately become gainfully employed.

"I feel very grateful that people look up to me and say that I'm a hero for people with disabilities," Manhein added.

"I want to thank my supervisors for giving me the opportunity to work here. Without their support I don't think I could work in this great environment called the Country Music Hall of Fame. I feel like I can do anything. Like I can walk into that world and say here I am."

Next Steps at Vanderbilt, now a model for schools across the country, has 35 students and is currently taking applications.

Next year it will celebrate its 10th anniversary of inclusive higher education in Tennessee.

