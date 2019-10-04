NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - They've only been on the job together a few of months. But, two new heart specialists at St. Thomas Health are really making a name for themselves. "I’ve Been at Vanderbilt for the last 5 years. I Just recently switched jobs here to St. Thomas and It's been great,” said Dr. Clayton Kaiser, a cardiovascular surgeon.
Things have gone so well that St. Thomas Health decided to hire Clayton’s younger brother Daniel. "I describe him as the electrician of the heart. I'm sort of the fancy plumber. He's the electrician. He deals with arrhythmias and things like that,” said Clayton Kaiser.
News 4 caught up to Dr. Daniel Kaiser right after a heart surgery case and he told us how he wound up working at the same hospital as his brother. "We're born and raised here. We both go off to Stanford. He's at Stanford 2 years before I am. Then I follow him out there. And He comes back to Nashville."
Today, the brothers work together just like they planned years ago when they were both in med school. Today, they embrace the challenge of making critical life and death decisions under the same roof.
"It's been a lot of fun. There have been times we've been able to do cases together, working on the same patient,” said Dr. Clayton Kaiser. "The first week I'm here we had a case together. We scrubbed in the same time. And actually, I had one of the scrub techs take a picture. And I sent it to my family, a little family text. And We sent it out. And later that day, I'm just kind of driving. I'm like... how cool is that,” said Dr. Daniel Kaiser.
Some people say the Kaisers have medicine in their blood. Their parents both have medical backgrounds. Their father is a doctor. And their mother is a nurse. Daniel Kaiser says it makes for interesting conversations around the dinner table.
When they're not saving lives, the Kaiser brothers love doing watersports. The Kaiser brothers provided video clips of their daring wakeboarding stunts on a local lake. So who’s better? Lets just say they both grin from ear to ear thinking about how to answer that question.
Since they were little boys the two brothers have pushed each other while striving for excellence. Clayton is very proud of his younger brother. And Daniel clearly admires Clay. “I'm fortunate to have a brother that is skilled both with his hands, and with his heart, and with his mind,” said Daniel Kaiser.
Clayton Kaiser describes the move to St. Thomas as one of the best decisions of his life. A hospital spokesperson told News 4 they’re thrilled to have both brothers on their staff.
Dr. Clayton Kaiser says St. Thomas Health asked the Kaiser brothers to join their team to quote: "help build some new procedures and develop innovation." Clay and Daniel say they're just thrilled to be back in their hometown, finally working together to improve the lives of their heart patients.
