NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Three of the chief researchers responsible for developing the COVID-19 vaccine and two of the most successful treatments of this pandemic were honored for their life-saving work Thursday night with the Project CURE Founders' Award at Music City Center.

Dr. Mark Denison and his team helped develop the Moderna vaccine, as well as Merck’s antiviral Molnupiravir.

Dr. James Crowe and his team developed AstraZeneca’s monoclonal antibody ASD7442.

Dr. Barney Graham helped lay the foundation for the development of these treatments with his decades-long research.

Also honored with the Frontline Award were Metro Public Health Nurses, who administered more than 117,000 vaccines to more than 65,000 people at the Music City Center.

News4 anchor Tracy Kornet served as emcee of the event, which raised more than $120,000 for Project CURE, the largest provider of donated medical equipment and supplies to under-resourced countries around the world.