Off a back road, in south Nashville, the sound of a chainsaw hard at work, echoes through the hills.
"I always liked art, but I could not draw," says the rugged gray haired man, covered in sawdust.
Meet Dan Hartley, but for this story, we are going to call him Pa. That is what his grandkids call him and he runs and operates
Pa's Chainsaw Creations.
He makes amazing pieces of work by using a chainsaw. Yes, a chainsaw and his creations are sold all over the country.
"Funny, when I started out, I would give family members presents of my creations, but they didn't want any of them. They weren't very good."
And now?
"Oh yes, they want them now," with a hearty laugh as he replies.
As a true artist does, Pa is not happy with everything he creates, but that is him being a perfectionist.
When asked what he does with those pieces of work he is not a big fan of, he says, "Oh, they get sold, almost before anything else. And that is quite O.K. with me."
He then pauses, leans in and says, "It is the best job ever."
