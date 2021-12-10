NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Most first responders at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are easy to spot. But the essential workers you don't see are just as critical.
Food Runner Alex Zarabi is one of them.
"I run a tray up to the patient's floor," said Zarabi. "I don't like standing around."
A graduate of Next Steps at Vanderbilt University, the four-year program giving students with intellectual disabilities the chance to go to college alongside traditional students, Zarabi comes from a family of medical professionals.
He's known to deliver meals with lightning speed.
"Sometimes with the tray, with the cart, I just run a little bit," Zarabi explained. "And I'm just there, and they're like, oh my goodness, we never knew the food would be that fast! This is like 24/7!"
He's also known to turn patients' frowns upside down.
"It just bring their face to happy, and bring them you know, joy, sadness to happy," he added.
"I get to see so many crazy, some sad, some cool and happy things."
Zarabi came highly recommended to Next Steps by his high school counselors, who noted his drive and hard work.
"I was so happy. I was shocked. Next Steps taught me the value of learning, growing, accomplishing your goals, and becoming more independent," he said.
"It was just unbelievable. I can't express how happy. There were no words."
Alex started working just as the pandemic hit and says he's proud to work at the prestigious hospital.
"So many things and goals that I accomplished," said Zarabi. "I'm so happy."
For more information on Next Steps and how to apply, click here.
