In today’s struggle to make ends meet, it can be difficult to manage stress and make time for daily exercise. With that in mind, a group of yoga instructors in the Nashville area are offering their craft for free. All over town.
“We want to connect people, we want to create community and bring exposure to yoga and bring access to yoga that didn’t previously exist,” says Liz Veyhl, who formed a network of volunteer instructors to work for free, creating a program called Small World Yoga.
“We have grown to over 140 yoga teachers just here in Middle Tennessee,” she says.
They meet all over town, in schools and community centers. There are often free classes at the Bordeaux Library, Looby Public Library. One of their most popular spots is at the library on Edmondson Pike.
“There are no studios or gyms in certain neighborhoods,” says Liz. “We’re showing up for people in a big way. Allowing them to know they’re included and they’re part of something bigger.”
Liz admits the concept of yoga can be intimidating.
“So much of the work that we’re doing, is breaking down stereotypes of preconceived notions of what may or may not be,” she says. “Yoga in Nashville Tennessee starts with such a simple physical practice, physically stretching, using the breath as access to staying present, calming your nervous system.”
Here’s a list of the free classes offered by Small World Yoga in the Nashville community: https://www.smallworldyoga.org/community-classes/
