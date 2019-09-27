NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) --
With a basket and a big personality, Barry Coggins has delivered hope around Nashville, as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
"It's like a good habit to have," said the Nashville singer-songwriter. "We do it every Thursday."
A public service announcement first pulled him in. "I figure I got it from my mother, Myrtle," said Coggins.
"I'm one of four boys, and she was a big cook. Food was important."
Coggins says his first delivery was a senior center in Dallas.
He hasn't stopped--for 34 years.
Coggins says two things keep him knocking. "Joy," Coggins said choking back tears. "That's pretty much it. And fellowship."
While he's written and recorded more than a dozen albums, plays gigs around town, and sings in the church choir,
Coggins says what he does every Thursday shines brighter than any gold record.
"It's wonderful thing to share conversation and food with a lot of people are shut-ins," Coggins added. "And they enjoy company."
Coggins is hosting his annual golf tournament to raise money for Meals on Wheels on Saturday, September 28th at Nashboro Village.
For his 20th year with Meals on Wheels’ Fifty Forward Fresh program, he's trying to raise $20,000.
If you'd like to help go to https://fiftyforward.org/donate/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.