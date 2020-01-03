HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -The New Year is upon us, and with it, new plans and aspirations.
For one mid-state school teacher, that means defending his seven-year reign as the winner of Nashville’s Rock & Roll Marathon.
Scott Wietecha teaches health education and coaches cross country at Beech High School in Hendersonville. He’s been an incredible example of resilience and hard work for his students and Nashville has embraced him as the local Marathon Man, who will compete for his eighth-straight Nashville Marathon victory on April 25.
“I’d like to win number eight and I’ll battle till the end, but who knows what will happen. I can only take care of my own goals and hopefully it will be enough,” says Scott. “The main thing for me is to try to stay consistent with my training. I can’t control who shows up to that race, I can only control how I do. So, I just go in there with a good plan and stick with it. Luckily it’s worked out seven times.”
Those words really sum up Scott’s approach to maintaining goals. Focus on yourself. Block out the competition.
Experts say being realistic with your goals is also a key to consistency. For example, if your goal is to run and you’ve never run before, consider starting with a 5k, instead of setting your sites on a 26.2 mile marathon.
Another key, is to have a good support system of people that will encourage you in your pursuits.
“Just having that sense of connection and knowing you’re supported and people are rooting for you, it helps you keep moving forward through the good times and the bad,” says Scott, who credits his wife for ‘holding down the fort’ while he spends time training. “She understands it’s important to me and it’s a part of who I am.”
When it comes to setting goals, Scott looks at the long term, while acknowledging that he doesn’t need to turn-in a marathon-winning performance every day.
“Whether the day is great or poor, I keep on moving forward. I just do what I can that day. If it’s good enough, that’s great, if it’s a bad day, tomorrow’s another day.”
