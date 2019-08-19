News4 WSMV wants to recognize people across Middle Tennessee: Working 4 Your Community!
We want to tell your stories of inspiration and generosity. Complete our nomination form, here.
Our News4 Anchors will have different areas of interest:
Tom Randles is following the family footsteps all across Middle Tennessee. Whether it’s a family run business, or a family where everyone is in the same profession - he wants to know about the deep family ties that bind.
Chris Miller is looking for life changers! He wants to find those in Middle Tennessee who are hard at work helping others improve their lives.
Lauren Lowrey is highlighting women at work! Whether they’re a trailblazer in their field, or helping other women achieve their goals, she wants to find the women making things move and shake in Middle Tennessee.
Tracy Kornet is looking for the good in people. She’s featuring those doing good and inspiring good in Music City and beyond.
