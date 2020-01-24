NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A wedding day is arguably the most important day for any bride.
In Green Hills, one mother and daughter team up to make sure each wedding gown they sell makes a lasting impression.
Founded in 1997, Village Bridal has been under new ownership at its current Harding Pike location since 2013. Owner Margaret Veness, from Russia, and her 16-year-old daughter, Natasha, who loves playing volleyball, believe they know what customers want, and they claim their number one goal is making brides-to-be smile.
"I'm thinking the main part is the brides, who I love with all my heart. And I want to see the smiles on their face when they find the dress, because this is priceless. You can't believe it," said Margaret Veness.
She adds Village Bridal works hard to insure that customers feel good about their decisions, so they offer a wide selection of gowns.
"I didn't count exactly, but it's actually more than 350. When I got the business, it was only 49 dresses, so I think I did pretty good," said Margaret.
Building a business is never easy, but their hard work is certainly paying off. Today Village Bridal offers more than 200 dress styles from top bridal designers, including Pronovias, Justin Alexander & Justin Alexander Signature, Paloma Blanca, Enzoani, Lillian West by Justin Alexander, Jasmine, Emma Bridals previously Eden, and others.
"I'm traveling for my dresses and I'm getting them from Spain, France and all over Europe," said Margaret.
She said the gowns she brings back rarely disappoint.
News4 spoke to two customers who were trying on wedding dresses at Village Bridal.
"You always grow up dreaming about your dream wedding and your dream wedding dress. For a girl that's so important. So seeing myself in a dress, just feeling like a princess, just knowing that I'm actually getting married. This is real now. I'm very excited," said customer Leeza Cox.
Years ago, Alina Edwards bought her wedding dress at Village Bridal. She brought her gown back to the store to have it altered for a trip to Ukraine so family members, who missed her wedding, can finally see it.
"It was so long with the beautiful tail and I want to just do more of a modest dress, but one that's still in style,” said Edwards.
What never goes out of style is the mutual love and respect Margaret and Natasha share. When Margaret's parents were tragically killed overseas, Natasha kept the business going.
"I was like very worried about business surviving and everything. She stepped in and she came after school and sold the dresses, and we actually survived," exclaimed Margaret.
Natasha told News4 that she's doing something she really loves, and that working with her mom to build a business is something she'll always treasure.
"She came from Russia originally and to have an independent, strong woman like that to come and own a business, and like give that to me one day is a very heartfelt thing," said Natasha Veness.
Margaret said she appreciates everything Natasha does.
"I know that the shop's going to be in good hands," said Margaret.
And why wouldn't it be? The two spend countless hours collaborating and helping customers pick out the perfect wedding gown.
"Sometimes a dress ‘just speaks to the bride,’" said Natasha.
Village Bridal shop is located at 4106 Hillsboro Pike near Nashville's famed Bluebird Cafe. They work by appointment only and their wedding dresses range in price between $500 and $4,000.
And Margaret adds plenty of brides have received great value for their money, especially during their sales events.
"Every dress is beautiful for somebody. People are looking for something unique. I try to bring in something that nobody else has," said Margaret Veness.
