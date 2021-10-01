A military father surprised his son at an elementary school in Cheatham County on Friday.
Nicholas Rush serves in the United States Navy, and for the past four months, he has been deployed, training in Texas. Rush told his son, Caleb, that he would not be back home until the middle of October.
During the time he was deployed, Nicholas Rush even missed his son's birthday.
On Friday, Nicholas Rush surprised his first-grade son at East Cheatham Elementary School. The school staff helped with the surprise and brought the student body into the gym around 1:30 p.m. for an assembly.
