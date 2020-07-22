FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, working out has been an at-home activity for most people.
For one Mid-State woman, it's where she actually thrives, reaching people around the world as a virtual trainer.
To the moms in Franklin, Elyse Miller is the trainer next door, but to Nordictrack owners, she's an international trainer.
This career is one Miller carved out, born from a dream of making fitness videos and a desire to stay at home with her young kids.
Aside from being a trainer, Miller is also a fitness influencer and a fitness model, developing her own set of at-home workout videos. If that's not enough, add homeschooling on top of that.
"I think a lot of moms give up on themselves, on any goals that they had for themselves, on any health they had for themselves because they want to try to raise up a healthy family," Miller said. "You can't do that if you're not a healthy mom."
Ultimately, Miller has created a life she's always wanted.
"You can do this. You can be a mom and homeschool your children and still do what you want to do and what you've always wanted to do," she said.
Elyse is a special member of the News4 family; her husband is News4 Nashville Today anchor Chris Miller.
They met in 2006 while both working in television news in Colorado. Their family moved here in 2017 and News4 is delighted to have them as part of their family.
