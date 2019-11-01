NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The name McPherson might not mean much to the casual music fan in Nashville, but it should. Jerry McPherson is a premiere guitarist with the chops and experience to make any band or studio recording sound a whole lot better. Jerry’s son Miles is a drummer, who is also one of Music City’s A-List musicians. Today, both men seem ecstatic to be living their dream. Our interview session began with a flurry of one-liners and jokes that nearly brought our News 4 crew to tears. They’re really funny and likeable!
Together or separately the McPhersons are frequently tapped by the biggest names in music for tours and studio recording sessions. News 4 recently caught up with the pair on Music Row at Benchmark Sound. "I was digging through and old hard drive the other day and found songs that he and I wrote with Kelly Clarkson. That was a really cool thing for me to listen to and know that it was just me and him and her,” said Miles McPherson.
“That's pretty cool, but, it's also kind of hard to put into words too. I don't know how to fully put across how fun it is,” said Jerry McPherson, who moved to Nashville from Texas in the early 80’s. And it didn’t take long after his arrival for others to sit up and take notice.
In fact, the list of stars they've both played with over the years is longer than an I-40 construction zone. So we asked the pair to drop a few names.
"Amy Grant. The next tour I was on was Reba McEntire, and then Faith Hill, and then Tim McGraw,” said Jerry. "I've played on the last couple of Chris Young records, John Pardi, played on a Reba McEntire record recently, some Rascal Flatts,” said Miles. However, that's only a small sample of the duo’s impressive resumes.
Jerry McPherson's session roster:
- Doobie Brothers
- Reba McEntire
- Amy Grant
- Dolly Parton
- Vince Gill
- Nashville TV show
- Kelly Clarkson
- Rascal Flatts
- Mat Kearney
- Cheap Trick
- Lee Brice
- Chris Martin of Coldplay
- Chris Cornell
- Chris Isaak
- The Civil Wars
- Don Henley
- Richard Marx
- Chris Isaak
- Hank Williams Jr.
- Glen Campbell
- Jennifer Nettles
- Michael McDonald
- Insane Clown Posse
- Josh Groban
- Lady Antebellum
- Charles Kelley
- Keith Urban
- Charlie Peacock
- Kenny Rogers
- Faith Hill
- Tim McGraw
- Toby Keith and more
Miles McPherson’s Album Credits:
- Dan Tyminski
- Toby Keith
- Tucker Beathard
- Carrie Underwood
- Rascal Flatts
- Reba McEntire
- Chase Rice
- Michael Ray
- Rodney Atkins
- High Valley
- Chris Young
- Cassadee Pope
- Jon Pardi
- Seth Ennis
- Kelly Clarkson
- Jeremy Camp
- Lee Brice
- Tyler Farr
- Kellie Pickler
- Big n Rich
- Joe Diffie
- A Thousand Horses
- Lit
- Cale Dodds
- Meghan Patrick
- Tim Hicks
- Jess Moskaluke
- Jamie Lynn Spears
- James Otto
- Radney Foster
- Drake White
- Jake Owen
- Billy Currington
- Eli Young Band
- Lo Cash
- Dierks Bentley
- Cole Swindell
- Kylie Morgan
- Travis Denning
- Tim Montana
- JJ Lawhorn
- Lauren Alaina
- Walker Hayes
- Lady Antebellum
- RaeLynn
- Morgan Myles
- Heather Morgan
- Troy Cartwright
- Ave Beat
- Abby Anderson
- Granger Smith
- Kane Brown
- Trace Adkins
- Jay Allen
- Jordan Brooker
- Brantley Gilbert
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Whitney Duncan
- Sean Stemaly
- Kelsea Ballerini
One of the main reasons the McPhersons get so many great gigs is that they’re so good at interpreting the songs they play and record. "You have to have big ears. In other words, you have to really want to listen and hear the song for what's going on. You also have to be super proficient at your instrument for several different styles,” said Jerry McPherson.
"I'm a bit of a metalhead. I know nothing about Country music, despite it being my profession day in and day out,” Miles said jokingly. However, all of the laughter stopped six years ago when Miles was involved in a serious golf cart accident that threatened to end his career.
"I broke a bunch of stuff in my face and had some burns. And there was some moments where doctors were saying we don't know if you're going to be able to use your hand,” said Miles. He remembers telling the doctors that was not an option and to do whatever they had to do to get him healthy again.
Like any parent, Jerry was worried about his son. “Yeah! Oh the pictures. It looked like morgue photos. It was awful." Fortunately, Miles recovered and was able to continue being the rhythmical force behind so many great artists.
Today, Jerry and Miles say it's all about living life, having fun, and helping stars sound great. And they seem to do it all effortlessly. Jerry adds, it doesn’t hurt that they both like to keep things lighthearted when they’re working. Jerry says it really helps in the creative process. And in a place like Nashville that’s key. After all, given a choice between paying a bunch of stoned-faced musicians, who play well… and two killer musicians, who can also make you laugh… who would you rather hire? Jerry and Miles McPherson are certainly two names worth remembering.
